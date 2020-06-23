Man shot near Grand Park neighborhood overnight expected to be OK

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

A man shot overnight near the Grand Park neighborhood is expected to be OK after he was taken to the hospital for treatment Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at approximately 3:40 a.m. JSO says officers responded to 2100 block of West 12th Street in reference to a person shot and when they arrived they found an outdoor scene. The victim, an adult male, was taken by JFRD to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

