JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot multiple times outside a laundromat on the Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the Discount Coin Laundromat in the 8000 block of Herlong Road just after 10 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man in his 30s in the doorway of the business with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told officers an argument was heard outside before shots were fired. JSO did not release information about a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.