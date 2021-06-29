Man shot multiple times on Lane Avenue in Jacksonville

At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lane Avenue after a reported shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was injured after he was shot multiple times Monday night in the Edgewood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lane Avenue after a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.