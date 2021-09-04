'Assistance from the community is needed': Police looking for answers after man shot multiple times, killed in NW Jacksonville

Police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are attempting to locate any witnesses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in northwest Jacksonville that led to multiple rounds being fired, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says it needs the community's help to solve this crime.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers say they responded to the 2100 block of Allendale Circle North regarding a 911 call of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO says it's still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and is attempting to locate any witnesses.

"Assistance from the community is needed," said JSO in an EARS alert.

Officers are asking that anyone who has information please contact the Sheriff's office at 904-630-500, or you can provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

