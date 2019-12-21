The suspect in a northwest Jacksonville shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and hand is still on the loose Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 12:13 a.m. they responded to the 4100 block of Katanga Drive South in reference to a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man had been shot multiple times in the leg and hand. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is known about the status of the man injured and police do not have any suspect information at this time, they said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be elgabile for a reward of up to $3,000.

