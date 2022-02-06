Man shot multiple times during auto burglary in Baymeadows area

The victim is in stable condition. Police have not arrested any suspects.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a man during an auto burglary in the Baymeadows area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sunbeam Road.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, JSO said. He is in stable condition.

Police have not identified a suspect but said they are searching for a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male.

The shooting is the latest reported by JSO during a violent weekend in Jacksonville. In a 12-hour period, six people were shot in five different incidents in the city.