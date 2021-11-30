Man shot & killed by relative in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital, according to JSO. A second man was detained at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting they say involves three family members Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

Around 9:23 p.m. Monday, JSO officers were called for a complaint of a person shot in the 5200 block of Johnson Lake Court, JSO said. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to JSO.

A second man was detained at the scene without incident, JSO said. He is being interviewed by detectives.