Man shot & killed by relative in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting they say involves three family members Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville.
Around 9:23 p.m. Monday, JSO officers were called for a complaint of a person shot in the 5200 block of Johnson Lake Court, JSO said. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman.
Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to JSO.
A second man was detained at the scene without incident, JSO said. He is being interviewed by detectives.
All of the parties involved are believed to be related, JSO said. The incident is domestic in nature, and there are no outstanding suspects, according to JSO.