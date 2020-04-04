Police are working to identify the suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Cedar Hills area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of La Ventura Drive East after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man near a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident. At this time, no suspect information is known and there have been no witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS in order to remain anonymous.