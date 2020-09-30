Man shot, killed in apparent domestic dispute near elementary school in Bradford County

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said the woman who called 911 was "directly involved" in the shooting.

HAMPTON, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting they say happened as a result of an apparent domestic dispute Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to 10705 SE 49th Ave. in Hampton, which is located to the east of Hampton Elementary School. As a result, the school was immediately placed on lockdown, shortly after 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office says.

When deputies arrived, they say, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once. Deputies began first aid procedures, the sheriff's office says.

When Bradford County Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene, they determined the man was dead. Deputies secured the scene, the driveway of the home. A firearm was found near the man, deputies say.

Detectives are interviewing a woman, who was the initial caller and was "directly involved in the shooting," the sheriff's office says.

Hampton Elementary School sheltered in place during the lockdown before returning to routine status, the sheriff's office says. The School Protection Deputy assisted other patrol deputies in responding to the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an ongoing domestic dispute, the sheriff's office says. It requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement mobile crime scene unit in Jacksonville to assist with processing the area where the shooting happened.

The victim's identity is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified, the sheriff's office says.