Man shot on Jacksonville's Westside after attempting to sell iPad, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible, after a man was shot while trying to sell an iPad.

Officers responded to 14000 Normandy Boulevard at approximately 3:00 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

A man in his 30's was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is expected to live.

Investigators say the victim was meeting someone to sell an iPad.

During the transaction, the suspect took the iPad.

When the victim attempted to get the iPad back, the suspect shot the victim, according to police.

Police say the suspect is a black male driving a dark colored small SUV.

JSO says this investigation is ongoing.