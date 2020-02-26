JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is seriously injured after he was shot inside a parked vehicle on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 7500 block of Duclay Forest Drive West where the vehicle was parked. Police said two unknown men approached the vehicle from behind and shot the passenger, identified as a man in his early 20s, twice in the torso. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and later flagged down a JSO officer while heading to UF Health.

The officer was flagged down in the area of Wilson Boulevard and Interstate-295, JSO said. The victim is undergoing surgery and is in serious condition, according to JSO.

It is unknown if the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.