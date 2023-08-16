Man shot inside car on I-95 in Jacksonville, shutting highway down for hours

The police presence on I-95 Northbound at the Zoo Parkway exit shut all four lanes down for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The police presence that shut down I-95 North at Zoo Parkway for hours Wednesday afternoon was due to a shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At around 3:30 p.m., a truckdriver whose vehicle had broken down on the side of the road near the Trout River Bridge felt the impact of being rear-ended by a car. This was the same time someone called 911 to report shots fired in the area.

The driver of the car involved in the collision was found deceased inside of the car. The vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was a man in his 20's. He was the only person in the car.

The medical examiner is working to find out the man's exact cause of death.

Witnesses stayed on scene and are speaking with police, according to JSO.