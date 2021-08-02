Man shot inside Englewood apartment with children present, police say

Police say preliminary information indicates the suspect is a Black man wearing a gray jacket.

A man is recovering after someone shot through a window into an apartment in the Englewood area while several children were present, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

At 1:50 a.m. on Monday, JSO responded to the 3600 block of Ring Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, which were non-life-threatening. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it appears someone shot through a window into an occupied apartment. There were several other people present inside, including several children, but they were in other rooms and no one else suffered any injuries according to police.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are on scene and conducting the investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the JSO Communication Center at 904-630-0500. You can also email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.