JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is OK after he was shot in the Wesconnett neighborhood near the Westside late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Seaboard Avenue. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

JSO said the only potential suspect information is a gray or green sedan, possibly a Nissan, with multiple men inside.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.