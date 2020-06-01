A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the neck in NW Jacksonville on Sunday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 8100 block of Mattox Avenue around 11:55 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they located an adult victim with a single gunshot wound to the neck. The man was treated by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

If you have any information about this incident, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips