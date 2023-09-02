Man shot in neck from outside home while inside home in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Saturday morning after he was shot in the neck Friday night at a home in the Oceanway area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the man who was shot at 1000 Fields Rd. She says the unidentified man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined the man was struck by gunfire while inside a residence and an unknown suspect that was on foot and outside the residence, discharged a firearm into the residence, striking the man.
Police say there is currently no description on the suspect and that the shooting is under an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.