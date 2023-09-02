Man shot in neck from outside home while inside home in Oceanway area

JSO says the man was struck by gunfire while inside a home and an unknown suspect that was on foot and outside the home, discharged a firearm into the home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Saturday morning after he was shot in the neck Friday night at a home in the Oceanway area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the man who was shot at 1000 Fields Rd. She says the unidentified man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined the man was struck by gunfire while inside a residence and an unknown suspect that was on foot and outside the residence, discharged a firearm into the residence, striking the man.

Police say there is currently no description on the suspect and that the shooting is under an ongoing investigation.