A man was shot in the leg inside a home in the Argyle neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Moss Pointe Trail East in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower leg. Police say the injury is non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

Aggravated Battery detectives are conducting an investigation.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.