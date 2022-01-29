x
Man shot in the hand in Longbranch area, JSO investigating

His injury was non-life-threatening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an adult man with a gunshot wound being treated at a local hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The man had a gunshot wound in his hand. 

The victim was sitting in his parked car near the 2900 block of Bennett Street around 2:45 p.m. when he was approached by a man in all black clothing carrying a handgun, according to police.

The man asked the victim what he was doing there. The victim then pushed the gun away, when he was shot in the hand, police said.

His injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

The exact circumstances leading to the incident are unknown and still under investigation, according to law enforcement. The shooter is still at large. 

If you have any information about the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

