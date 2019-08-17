A man was shot in the arm Friday night outside of a residence in the Lakeshore area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were called to the 1300 block of Ellis Trace Dr. West around 6:35 p.m. in reports of a person shot.

When police and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is investigating the incident. They say this is not domesticated related.

