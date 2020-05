The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Riverview neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Fifth Avenue, JSO said.

JSO said no witnesses were able to give a suspect description.