Man shot in Riverside area, expected to be OK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being shot in the Riverside area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to a hospital around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20’s who had been shot in the left arm.

The victim told JSO he was not sure where in Riverside he had been shot and that he had a friend drive him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim is being uncooperative.

The man has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.