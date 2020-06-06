Man shot in Northwest Jacksonville

Police are investigating Saturday after a man was shot in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the sheriff's office.
Around 11:17 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot in the area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
At the scene, which was located outside, officers found a man in his twenties suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident. At this time, there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.