Man shot in Northwest Jacksonville

Police are investigating Saturday after a man was shot in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 11:17 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot in the area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At the scene, which was located outside, officers found a man in his twenties suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident. At this time, there is no suspect information.