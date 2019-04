A man shot in the New Town area early Sunday morning sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Kings Road around 1:41 a.m. after calls of a person shot.

A man with non-life-threatening injuries was found and transported to a local hospital, police said.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been released and no other information is known about the incident.