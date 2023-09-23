Man shot in leg on Jacksonville's Northside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg on the city's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of Susquehanna Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper left leg.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.
Police say there are no details on a suspect and no one is in police custody.
Detectives are canvasing the area and conducting interviews, but police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.