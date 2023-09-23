Man shot in leg on Jacksonville's Northside, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old man was found shot in the upper leg in the city's Biltmore neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg on the city's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of Susquehanna Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper left leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

Police say there are no details on a suspect and no one is in police custody.

Detectives are canvasing the area and conducting interviews, but police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.