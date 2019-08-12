A man was shot in the leg in the Moncrief area Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said at 2:40 a.m. officers responded to reports of a person shot at the intersection of West 24th Street and Stuart Street.

At the intersection, police found a man had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

He was treated at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department before being taken to a local hospital, according to police.

JSO's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.