Man shot in knee in Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 49-year-old man was shot in the knee Sunday morning, as he was taken to a local hospital and is currently in non-life-threatening condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Ken Knight Drive and Friden Drive and found the injured man. JSO says there is no suspect information to provide at this time as detectives are "collecting and preserving evidence" from the scene. JSO did not provide any further details from the incident.