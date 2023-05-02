Man shot in groin in Northwest Jacksonville Monday night

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of W 12th Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of W 12th Street at 9:30 p.m. and learned that the man had been taken to a local hospital by a witness prior to their arrival. The man is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

A preliminary investigation from JSO revealed that the man was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown person who then shot the man in the groin.

Detectives from the robbery and violent crimes unit along with crime scene detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation.