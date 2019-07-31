JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A man was shot in the face outside a home Tuesday evening in the Murray Hill area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot outside a home in the 3300 block of Plum Street.

JSO said the man was shot in the face, but was taken to the hospital by a witness in non-life threatening condition.

If you have any information that could help police during their investigation, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This was one of four shootings reported in Jacksonville Tuesday evening.