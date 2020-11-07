Man shot in elbow at Magnolia Gardens area apartment

A man was shot in the elbow while at a Magnolia Gardens area apartment Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 11 p.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter call at an apartment complex located at 5020 Cleveland Road. Shortly after, officers received a call that a person had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the elbow, police said. That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspect information and the incident is still being investigated.