Man shot in ear in Robinson's Addition neighborhood

JSO said the victim, a man, was attacked by two male suspects of unknown age. JSO said the suspects threw the victim to the ground and shot him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after a bullet struck his ear during a reported attack in Jacksonville's Robinson's Addition neighborhood Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene at 1934 McQuade St. just after 2:30 p.m. JSO said the victim, a man, was attacked by two male suspects of unknown age. JSO said the suspects threw the victim to the ground and shot him.

The bullet struck the victim's ear and he was rushed to UF Health in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO is searching for two men, one of whom is described as wearing a camo outfit.