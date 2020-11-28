Man shot in buttocks during armed robbery on Main Street

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot during an armed robbery Friday night in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were in the 500 block of N. Ocean St. responding to an unrelated call for service when they heard a gunshot near their location at around 11:20 p.m.

As they began to respond to the area of the gunshot to investigate, witnesses alerted them of a possible suspect that may have been in the area.

The suspect saw the officers nearby and tried to leave the scene. Officers said he was arrested shortly after running away.

During the investigation, additional witnesses led officers to the crime scene in the parking lot at 600 N. Main St.

The witnesses told officers that an individual appeared to have been shot and left in a vehicle.