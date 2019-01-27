A man was hospitalized after being shot in the back inside the Ice Lounge Bar & Grill early Sunday morning.

Around 3:27 a.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says off-duty officers working at the Ice Lounge were notified of a shooting inside the establishment.

An adult male was found shot once in the back. JSO says he was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

JSO says there is no witness or possible suspect information at this time.

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) closed the Ice Lounge down for the day for selling alcohol after 2 a.m.