Man shot, taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 28th Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting overnight that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says officers were called to the 1000 block of West 28th Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews took the victim to the hospital, with non-life-threatening wounds, JSO says. The Violent Crime Unit is handling the investigation into the incident, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

