Man shot, taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO says officers were called to the 1000 block of West 28th Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews took the victim to the hospital, with non-life-threatening wounds, JSO says. The Violent Crime Unit is handling the investigation into the incident, police say.