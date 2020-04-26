A suspect is in custody Sunday after a man was shot during a carjacking on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Soutel Drive after receiving reports that a person was shot during a carjacking.

At the scene, police found a man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Departement for treatment.

After canvassing the area, a suspect was taken into custody by police without incident. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.