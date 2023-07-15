Man shot dead near A. Phillip Randolph Career Academies

The man, who police say is between 20 and 30 years old, was shot multiple times in broad daylight Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in broad daylight just after noon Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred just down the street from A. Philip Randolph Career Academies, which is located at 1157 Golfair Boulevard.

A witness told First Coast News the gunman was inside a car outside a gray building on Golfair Boulevard.

The witness said the victim appeared either from the alley next to the gray building or the building itself.

Once the victim saw the car he ran, according to the witness.

The witness said the car followed the victim and the gunman shot him.

According to the witness, the victim fell to the ground a few yards away where the gunman got out of the car and shot the victim again.

When police arrived, they found a man between 20 and 30 years old who was shot multiple times.

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene, where paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police were alerted to the scene by multiple ShotSpotter notifications, as well as multiple 911 calls at the "exact same time."

First Coast News crime and safety expert, Mark Baughman, said ShotSpotter is a crucial tool for police involving crimes like these.

"It gives you an approximate location as to where that weapon was fired at so like I said it gives police the opportunity for their response times to be quicker to the area. They may be able to identify a suspect in a more timely fashion, may be able to find a witness in a more timely fashion as well," Baughman said.

Witnesses told JSO there was a white or light-colored sedan which left the scene just after the gunfire was heard, according to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.