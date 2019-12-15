A man was shot and killed after an argument at a St. Simons Island bar Sunday morning, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said two men got involved in a physical altercation around 12:32 a.m. after an argument at Rafters located at 315 Mallery Street.

The two men went outside where one of the men, identified as 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins retrieved a gun from his car and began firing at the other man, police said.

The man was struck twice by bullets fired from Jenkins' gun before he ran down the street towards the intersection of Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus where he was pronounced dead.

Jenkins was arrested by patrol officers and charged with murder, police said. The identity of the victim is not yet being released.