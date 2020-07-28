Man shot by police arrested, charged with leading JSO on high-speed chase

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darrell Paige led them on a high-speed chase before running away from the car and being shot in the leg by police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man police say led them on a high-speed chase through Mandarin before he was shot by an officer Sunday night has now been arrested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darrell Paige is charged with fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked.

It happened Sunday just after 11 p.m. in the area of 11500 San Jose Boulevard, behind the Goodwill store just north of Loretto Road, JSO said. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Police said an officer was attempting to stop a car for a red-light violation near Powers Avenue and University Boulevard when the driver, Paige, sped off at about 90 to 100 miles per hour with six other people in the car. Police used stop sticks near Interstate-295 to stop the vehicle.

Police said when the car finally came to a stop, Paige ran away and was chased down by an officer behind the Goodwill.

JSO did not give any additional information about what led to the officer firing a single shot at Paige. He was hit in the leg and is expected to recover, police say.

The six other people inside the vehicle were questioned at the scene.

Police said the mug shot release of Paige is from a previous arrest, as he was absentee-booked into the jail.