Man shot at Sunoco Gas on the Mid-Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot on the Mid-Westside of Jacksonville, early on Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived on scene at 1393 Kings Road around 3:46 a.m. to the Sunoco Gas Station. The victim had already gone to the hospital, without the assistance of officials.

A man in his 30s was shot in the "lower extremities", police said. His injuries are not life threatening.

This is an active investigation. Officials said they are speaking with witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

#BREAKING We are on the scene of a shooting at the Sunoco on Kings Rd. Two people are still on scene (possibly witnesses). Evidence technicians are taking photos of the scene. More details at 5:30 when @JSOPIO holds a briefing. pic.twitter.com/FzwpgcWigd — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) June 3, 2022