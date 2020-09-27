x
Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Jacksonville shooting, three detained

Police said a man in his 30s was shot at a home in the 3300 block of Tusk Road early Sunday. Three people who were at the home have been detained, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 3300 block of Tusk Road on Sunday. Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was inside of a home when he was shot after 4 a.m. Police said they've detained three people who were inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

Credit: Rod Taylor, First Coast News
A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in the 3300 block of Tusk Road.

