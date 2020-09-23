Man shot at Hillcrest area apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was walking between two buildings at the Valencia Way Apartments when he was shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a Hillcrest area apartment complex.

JSO said officers were called to the Valencia Way Apartments at 1214 Labelle St. at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police received additional reports of shots being fired into nearby apartments "in what appears to be collateral damage to the original incident," JSO said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who told them he was shot while walking between two of the apartment buildings. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews took him to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

JSO said there is currently no reason to believe there is any outstanding immediate danger to the community. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by JSO's Violent Crimes Unit detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.