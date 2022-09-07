Police: Man shot at Brookwood Forest Apartments, woman in custody

A woman is in custody following a shooting at Brookwood Forest Apartments early Wednesday morning, officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in custody following a shooting at Brookwood Forest Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a man in his early 20's was knocking on doors asking for help around 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard, where he lives. Multiple people called 911.

Police say the man had been shot in his upper torso and was taken to the hospital for surgery. He is expected to be OK. Police made contact with a woman, also in her early 20's, where the man lives and she was detained.

Police say they don't know what role the woman played. They say the couple is in some sort of relationship.

Officials are not sure where the shooting took place and do not know the motive.