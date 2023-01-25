Man shot at Airbnb in Arlington expected to be OK

When police arrived to the 8300 block of Sanlando Avenue, they found a man in his 20's with gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Arlington area, early on Wednesday morning.

When police arrived to the 8300 block of Sanlando Avenue, they found a man in his 20's with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe he was at an Airbnb for a gathering. When he was outside in the backyard, the suspect came into the neighboring yard and began shooting. There were 10 to 20 people at the gathering. No one else was shot.