Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in face, chest before leaving her in roadway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Ribault area.

On Sunday morning, a woman was shot while she was in her car in the 2600 block of Ribault Scenic Drive. Justin Lamar Hopkins was arrested later that day, around 3:25 p.m., in connection to the shooting.

The victim, who is in her 20's, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, with gunshot wounds to her face, neck and chest. Witnesses said they heard five to seven gunshots, according to the arrest report.

When an officer arrived the hospital to speak with the victim, she said she was riding with the alleged shooter when he told her to pull over. According to the victim, the suspect was high on molly at the time of the shooting.

Investigators were able to get into contact with Hopkin's mother, who confirmed that the suspect was her son. She told officers that he had called her to tell her he did something bad and he wanted to see his children one last time. His mother also said he was planning to take his own life.

Working with JSO officers, Hopkin's mother was able to convince him to get a ride to a shopping center with one of his friends. Law enforcement arrested him at the scene.

The victim's car has since been reported as missing and has not been located, at this time.