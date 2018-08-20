A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his friend with a shotgun last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced during a press conference on Monday.

The incident happened last Friday, August 17, around 10:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dalehurst Drive in Arlington.

When police responded, they found the victim, 32-year-old Jacob Overeem, unresponsive on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

JSO said the shooting started from an argument between Walklett and Overeem, who were friends for many years, but were living together for a month. Sometime during the argument, Walklett reportedly pulled out a shotgun and fired at Overeem.

JSO said surveillance video captured the incident. Walklett was detained, along with his girlfriend, Meredith Patten. Walklett was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor.

