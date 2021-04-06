Man expected to be OK after shooting on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the arm on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 12:50 a.m. they responded to the 12400 block of Biscayne Boulevard in reference to a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his arm.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a hospital area hospital to be treated for the injury. The injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.
The man told police he was walking through the parking lot when he was shot. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.