Man expected to be OK after shooting on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the arm on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 12:50 a.m. they responded to the 12400 block of Biscayne Boulevard in reference to a person shot.



When officers arrived, they found an adult man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his arm.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a hospital area hospital to be treated for the injury. The injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.