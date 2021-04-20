Man taken to hospital after shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

Officers say located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot during an altercation on Jacksonville's Northside early on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 2:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Spottswood Road in reference to an individual shot.



Upon arrival, officers say located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

JSO's initial investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute at separate location which ultimately led to him being shot. After sustaining the gunshot wound , the man fled the scene to a nearby relative’s house where they contacted the police, says JSO.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not given by police.



Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are investigating the incident.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.