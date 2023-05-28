Person sets man on fire at Tampa gas station, deputies say

The man was reportedly rushed to Tampa General Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was set on fire by another person who poured gasoline on him Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Tampa, authorities say.

At 4:35 p.m., the man and person got into an altercation at a Mobil Gas Station on Bearss Avenue and 22nd Street, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

The altercation escalated and the person then poured gasoline on the man and set him on fire, deputies say.

The man was reportedly rushed to Tampa General Hospital where his condition is currently unknown at the time of this writing.

The sheriff's office did not reveal the identity of the man set on fire. They have also not released any information regarding the person accused of setting him on fire.