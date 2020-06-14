Man seriously injured while outside in Grand Park area shooting

Officers said around 1 a.m, they responded to the 3500 block of Dawson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after being shot while outside in the Grand Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

While outside at the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, police said. That man was taken to a local hospital for treatment by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.