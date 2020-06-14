Man seriously injured while outside in Grand Park area shooting

A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after being shot while outside in the Grand Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers said around 1 a.m, they responded to the 3500 block of Dawson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.
While outside at the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, police said. That man was taken to a local hospital for treatment by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
At this time, police do not have any suspect information and the incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.