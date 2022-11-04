Police: Man seriously injured after Lackawanna area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting in the Lackawanna area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers arrived to 4500 Hunt Street around 1 a.m. to find a man in his 50's with multiple injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Investigators have detained several people for interviews.
If you have any information about this incident, please call JSO at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.