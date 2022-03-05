Man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl conspiracy

A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to life in prison for leading a large-scale fentanyl distribution conspiracy in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to life in prison for leading a large-scale fentanyl distribution conspiracy in St. Louis.

A federal judge in St. Louis on Friday handed down the sentence for 56-year-old Gerald Hunter. He was convicted in October of several drug charges as well as two money laundering counts.

Federal prosecutors say a lengthy Drug Enforcement Administration investigation determined that Hunter was the out-of-state source supplying fentanyl for a drug organization in St. Louis. In April 2017, DEA agents seized 27 kilograms of fentanyl in suburban St. Louis, but Hunter ran from investigators.